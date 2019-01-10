Video: Paul Pogba controls a stray ball while seated for a TV interview
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba didn’t let a ball flying towards him interrupt a broadcast interview he was giving.
The French star was sitting on a chair for a chat with United’s in-house TV channel during the mid-season training camp in Dubai when a ball was pinged in his direction.
Pogba controlled the stray pass without leaving his seat and barely breaking his train of thought.
You can see the incident in the video below.