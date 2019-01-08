Video: Paul Pogba gives intense team talk ahead of World Cup final

Paul Pogba has shared previously unseen footage of him giving a team talk before last summer’s World Cup final victory over Croatia.

The Manchester United midfielder was not France’s captain – that honour belonged to Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris – but his influence within the squad is clear to see in the video below.

Pogba and his colleagues are gathered in the centre of their dressing room. The group listens intently as the United star shares his pre-match thoughts.

Make sure to check @equipedefrance never before seen footage on our World Cup journey 🌟🌟https://t.co/daHVIwwqSm pic.twitter.com/V96qtU58AN — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 8, 2019

The video shared by Pogba is part of a longer film of behind-the-scenes footage shared by the French Football Federation, which you can watch below.