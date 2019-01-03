Video: Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp preview Man City vs Liverpool

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola and Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp have given their thoughts on this evening’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Champions City host leaders Liverpool in the biggest game of the season so far. The Reds can open up a 10-point lead over their opponents if they win tonight’s game.

Both bosses faced the reporters for pre-match press conferences yesterday. You can hear what they had to say in the videos below.