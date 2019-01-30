Video: Proxy Liverpool heroes Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie discuss their goals vs Man City

Newcastle United gave Liverpool a huge helping hand towards winning the Premier League title by beating Manchester City 2-1 last night.

The Magpies – managed by former Reds boss Rafa Benitez – fell behind inside the first 30 seconds, but fought back to win the game through goals from Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie.

After the final whistle, the goalscorers discussed the game in an interview with BT Sport.

You can hear what they had to say in the video below.