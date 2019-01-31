Skip to main content

Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Liverpool 1-1 Leicester

These were the scenes after the final whistle blew in last night’s Premier League game between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw, but still extended their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had a hug for attacking midfielder Adam Lallana, and handshakes for each of the opposition players.

He then made his way over to the supporters to applaud them.