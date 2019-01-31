Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Liverpool 1-1 Leicester

These were the scenes after the final whistle blew in last night’s Premier League game between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw, but still extended their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had a hug for attacking midfielder Adam Lallana, and handshakes for each of the opposition players.

He then made his way over to the supporters to applaud them.

"They looked nervous, the crowd were nervous and that fed into the players." A missed opportunity Liverpool, but they're still clear of Man City by five points. pic.twitter.com/jkw8mlXbE8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 30, 2019