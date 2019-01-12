Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Liverpool beat Brighton
These were the scenes after the final whistle in Liverpool’s 0-1 win at Brighton today.
The Reds put an end to their two-match losing streak with victory at the Amex Stadium.
Manager Jurgen Klopp’s trademark beaming grin was back in action as the Premier League table-toppers got back to winning ways.
You can see Klopp exchanging pleasantries with Seagulls boss Chris Hughton, congratulating his players and having a word in the ear of match-winner Mo Salah in the video below.