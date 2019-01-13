Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Man Utd beat Spurs

These were the scenes at Wembley after Manchester United’s 0-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Marcus Rashford was the only goal of the game and was the subject of some attention from the cameras.

But it was goalkeeper David De Gea who was captured in a series of loving embraces from various team-mates after a stunning display to stop Spurs scoring.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was jubilant after making it six wins from six games. And his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson was all smiles in the crowd.