Video: Scenes at full-time after Man Utd beat Brighton

These were the scenes at the final whistle after Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford this afternoon to make it seven from seven under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A penalty won and scored by Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford’s solo goal helped the Red Devils to a 2-1 win and maintained Solskjaer’s 100 per cent record.

The goalscorers and the unbeaten boss were the focus of the TV cameras in the immediate aftermath of the game.