Video: Scenes at full-time after Man Utd beat Brighton
These were the scenes at the final whistle after Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford this afternoon to make it seven from seven under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
A penalty won and scored by Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford’s solo goal helped the Red Devils to a 2-1 win and maintained Solskjaer’s 100 per cent record.
The goalscorers and the unbeaten boss were the focus of the TV cameras in the immediate aftermath of the game.
Here's to another three points for #MUFC! 😃 #MUNBHA pic.twitter.com/NQE6kudWkG
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 19, 2019