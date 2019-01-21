Video: Sheffield Utd celebrate double-save from on-loan Man Utd keeper Dean Henderson
Sheffield United have been revelling in a double save from on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson during last weekend’s Championship game against Swansea City.
The Blades slipped to a 1-0 defeat at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday evening, but the margin could have been greater without Henderson.
They shared two separate videos of a double save the United youngster produced during the game. You can see them both below.
As alluded to in one of the tweets, Henderson has made himself a firm fan favourite during his time at Bramall Lane.
📽️ Blades favourite Dean Henderson pulls off a quick-fire double save against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.#TwitterBlades #SUFC #ForgedinSteel ⚔️🔴⚪️⚫️
— Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) January 21, 2019
Brilliant from Deano 👏🏻#SUFC pic.twitter.com/YEX6zLiM41
— Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) January 21, 2019