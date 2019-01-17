Video: Spurs’ Heung-min Son bags an assist for South Korea vs China

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son is up and running at Asian Cup.

He got an assist as South Korea recorded a 2-0 win over China yesterday to ensure they go through to the knockout rounds as group winners.

Son was allowed to miss the first two group games to stay with Spurs for longer, having already played in the Asian Games at the start of the season.

After jetting out to the United Arab Emirates after the defeat to Manchester United last weekend, he started the final group game against China.

The Spurs star delivered the 51st-minute corner that resulted in South Korea’s second goal.

He played for 89 minutes before being substituted in the closing stages.

You can see highlights of the game, including Son’s assist, in the video below.