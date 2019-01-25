Video: Toby Alderweireld says Spurs injuries are not an excuse for Chelsea defeat

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld says his team will not use injuries as an excuse for last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

Spurs lost 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, which made the tie 2-2 on aggregate, then lost a penalty shootout 5-3.

The north Londoners were without key players, including Harry Kane (ankle), Dele Alli (hamstring) and Heung-min Son (international duty).

But speaking in a post-match interview, Alderweireld was not prepared to use those absentees as an excuse.

You can hear what the Belgium international had to say in the video below.