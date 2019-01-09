Video: Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea (highlights)

Tottenham Hotspur hold a slender lead after their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea at Wembley last night.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will take a 1-0 advantage to Stamford Bridge for the second leg.

Star striker Harry Kane won and scored a penalty that proved to be the only goal of yesterday’s game. The England international was brought down by Blues keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as he raced through on goal.

The decision was reviewed by VAR, but Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri insisted after the game that the officials had still got it wrong and that Kane was offside.

You can see for yourself in the video below.