Video: Unai Emery reveals Arsenal have no transfer budget this month

Arsenal coach Unai Emery has revealed there is no budget available for him to buy players during the current transfer window.

The Spaniard says there is no money for permanent additions to his squad and indicated that any new arrivals would have to be loan signings.

Emery was responding to speculation linking the Gunners with a move to sign Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez.

He told reporters at his press conference: “I don’t know now his [Suarez’s] situation but we can only sign on a loan.

“We cannot sign permanently. We can only loan players.”

Arsenal signed five players in the last transfer window. They paid around £70m in fees to sign Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Sokratis and Bernd Leno, with Stephan Lichtsteiner arriving on a free transfer.