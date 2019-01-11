Video: Victor Lindelof presents David De Gea’s gloves to him in a pre-training ceremony

If you were wondering whether Manchester United’s outfield players appreciate the impact goalkeeper David De Gea has on their cause, the latest evidence is that they do.

Certainly defender Victor Lindelof’s actions during the mid-season training camp in Dubai suggest that De Gea’s value is known.

The Sweden international got on his knees before the Spanish keeper to present him with his goalkeeping gloves before a training session.

You can see the glove ceremony in the video below.