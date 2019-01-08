Video: Wolves beat Liverpool in FA Cup third round (goals & highlights)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are through to the FA Cup fourth round after a surprise win over Liverpool in last night’s third round tie.

The hosts took the lead in the 38th-minute at Molineux after Raul Jimenez capitalised on an error by James Milner.

An inexperienced Reds side – which included 17-year-old midfielder Curtis Jones and 18-year-old Rafael Camacho, with 16-year-old Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever coming on as a substitute in the sixth minute – equalised through Divock Origi in the 51st minute.

But Ruben Neves fired in a superb strike four minutes later to send Wolves through to the next round.