Virgil van Dijk congratulates Frenkie de Jong on Barcelona transfer

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has taken to social media to congratulate Frenkie de Jong on his transfer to Barcelona and pay tribute to his former club.

Like De Jong, Van Dijk came through the ranks at Dutch side Willem II. The Reds centre-back took his Netherlands team-mate’s £65m move from Ajax to the Camp Nou as an indication that their mutual first club was doing something write.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Congratulations Frenkie! Well deserved. @WillemII did alright I think 😁.”

Van Dijk, aged 27, started his career in Willem II’s youth ranks, before joining Groningen in 2010.

De Jong, aged 21, spent his entire youth career at the club and made three first-team appearances ahead of his transfer to Ajax in 2015.