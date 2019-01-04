Virgil van Dijk reacts to Liverpool’s defeat at Man City

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has posted on Twitter to give his reaction to last night’s defeat to Manchester City.

The Reds’ players have been quiet on social media since losing the crunch match in the Premier League title race at the Etihad Stadium.

But Van Dijk offered his thoughts on the defeat to City shortly before midday today. He acknowledged the players’ disappointment at losing their unbeaten record, but struck on optimistic tone looking ahead.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Disappointed to suffer our first defeat of the @premierleague this season, but we keep going.”