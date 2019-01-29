Virgil van Dijk still struggling with illness, doubtful for Leicester game

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is still suffering with illness and is a doubt for tomorrow’s return to Premier League action against Leicester City.

The Netherlands international has been laid low since returning from a warm weather training camp in Dubai last week.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed last Friday that Van Dijk had missed training and blamed the change in temperatures between the Middle East and Merseyside for his star centre-back’s absence.

Despite the Reds not having a game last weekend, the Liverpool Echo reports that Van Dijk has still not fully recovered.

Van Dijk is yet to return to full training and was absent again when Klopp’s squad trained under the floodlights at Melwood last night.

The Reds’ medical staff will assess the former Southampton man today to determine whether he can return to training. If he can’t, it’s highly unlikely that he will face the Foxes tomorrow even.

Klopp will hold his pre-match press conference at 1.30pm and might have more news at that stage.