Wayne Hennessey: Crystal Palace issues hilarious denial to making Nazi salute

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has denied making Nazi salute during a meal with his team-mates.

An image posted to German colleague Max Meyer’s Instagram account appeared to show the Wales international aiming the salute at the camera.

But Hennessey has posted a statement on Twitter in which he claims he was in fact waving to encourage the person taking the photo to hurry up, while simultaneously holding his hand to his mouth to ensure his complaint reached the photographer.

He wrote: “Yesterday evening I had a meal with my team mates and we had a group photograph. I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry.

“It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute. I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental.”