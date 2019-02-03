The 3 players Sir Alex Ferguson spoke to after Man Utd beat Chelsea

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson chatted with three of the club’s players after last night’s FA Cup fifth round win over Chelsea.

The legendary ex-boss was in the crowd at Stamford Bridge to watch his former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer guide United to victory.

Manchester Evening News journalist Charlotte Duncker was on the touchline as Ferguson made his way across the pitch after the final whistle.

She reports that he had a brief exchange with Alexis Sanchez, Diogo Dalot and Scott McTominay.

TV footage had shown looking delighted when McTominay came on as a substitute in the closing stages, but he also had his phone in hand so the smile might have been unrelated.