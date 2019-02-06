6 things that could happen after Chelsea’s transfer ban

Following the news that Chelsea have been banned from signing new players until July 2020, we consider what some of the consequences might be.

Zidane and co think again

All the talk in recent days has been of Zinedine Zidane taking charge and spending big to reshape the squad. Spending big and reshaping the squad are now out of the question, so will the Stamford Bridge job still be as appealing?

A longer leash for Sarri

Sacking the under-fire Maurizio Sarri might not seem quite so pressing given that any replacement will not be able to put his own stamp on the squad.

More opportunities for Hudson-Odoi and the youngsters

Chelsea might be forced to finally dip into their considerable talent pool and give more youngsters opportunities. Callum Hudson-Odoi is first in line for more playing time, but some other academy prospects might get their chance.

Chances for the 41 loan players

The Blues currently have 41 players out on loan, so they are likely to use some of them as stop-gaps for the 2019/20 season.

Morata back, Higuain out

Sarri swapped his strikers in the last transfer window. Alvaro Morata was loaned to Atletico Madrid and Gonzalo Higuain arrived from Juventus. The ban could result in those moves being reversed.

A summer spending spree

Chelsea have the opportunity to appeal, so one possible outcome is a deferment of the punishment until the end of the summer transfer window. If that happens, expect the Blues to go on a spending spree.