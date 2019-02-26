Alex Iwobi and Stephan Lichtsteiner doubts for Bournemouth game

Arsenal pair Alex Iwobi and Stephan Lichtsteiner are both doubts for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Bournemouth.

The Gunners’ medical term confirmed that both players will be assessed ahead of the clash with the Cherries to determine whether they are fit enough to be involved.

Nigeria international Iwobi, aged 22, is struggling with a knock to his right ankle sustained in the weekend win over Southampton. He was substituted after 75 minutes of Sunday’s game, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang coming off the bench.

Switzerland international Lichtsteiner, aged 35, has a minor back problem. He was forced off in the 56th minute of the 2-0 victory over the Saints and was replaced by Laurent Koscielny.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is back in full training after recovering from illness. The England Under-21 international, aged 21, could replace Lichtsteiner at right-back if the former Juventus man doesn’t shake off his injury in time.

Long-term absentees Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) are still recovering from surgery on their respective injuries.