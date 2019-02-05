Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain named in Liverpool’s Champions League squad

Liverpool have named midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in their squad for the Champions League knockout stages.

The former Arsenal man is yet to play this season as he recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained last term.

But Jurgen Klopp and his backroom staff must be hopeful that Oxlade-Chamberlain can play a part for them this season.

The Reds face Bayern Munich in their last-16 tie, with the first leg coming up on February 19. That will certainly come too soon, but the England international may be available if Liverpool progress.

In addition to Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ben Woodburn and Ki-Jana Hoever have also been registered and are now eligible to play in Champions League games.

Dominic Solanke, who has been sold to Bournemouth, and Nathaniel Clyne, Pedro Chirivella and Kamil Grabara, who all left the club on loan in January, have been removed from the list submitted at the start of the season for the group stages.