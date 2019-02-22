Alexandre Lacazette banned for both Rennes games

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been handed an additional two-match ban by UEFA.

The French star will miss both legs of the Gunners’ last-16 tie against Rennes next month.

Lacazette was sent-off for elbowing BATE Borisov’s Aleksandar Filipovic in the closing stages of the last-32 first leg in Belarus last week.

He was suspended for last night’s second leg.

But UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body today announced that they had decided to suspend Lacazette for three games. Having already missed on match, he will now sit out the last-16 tie in its entirety.

The severity of the ban indicates that UEFA believes Lacazette’s actions amount to an assault on Filipovic.

The Serbian defender held the Lacazette back as he attempted to break forward from the halfway line. The Arsenal star swung his arm back at Filipovic.

Lacazette subsequently apologised on social media for losing his cool and letting his team down.