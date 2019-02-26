Alexandre Lacazette photographs Arsenal training

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has tried his hand as a photographer today.

The French star sat on the sidelines with camera in hand to snap photos of his team-mates in action on the training pitch at London Colney.

There was no surprise that Lacazette was able to coax some alluring poses from his mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

You can see Lacazette at work as a photographer and the resulting photographs – of varying quality – in the video and photos below.

Laca's photography looking as sharp as his finishing ability Nice work, @LacazetteAlex pic.twitter.com/zAEBK5pbUX — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 26, 2019

…but not always We couldn't resist showing you the outtakes pic.twitter.com/Lm39mCH7cM — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 26, 2019