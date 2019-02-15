Alexandre Lacazette reacts to his red card

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette said he had let his team-mates down by getting sent-off in last night’s Europa League defeat at BATE Borisov.

The Frenchman was shown a red card with a five minutes to play for elbowing BATE’s Aleksandar Filipovic.

Lacazette said sorry for failing to keep his cool and indicated he was feeling terrible for leaving the Gunners with 10 men as they chased an equaliser in the closing stages of the first leg of their last-32 tie.

He wrote on Twitter: “Letting the team down like that is the worst feeling.

“I should have stayed calm but it’s not always easy.. Sorry 😣.

“There are still 90 minutes to play and I believe that my teammates will make it to the next round.”