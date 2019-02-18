Alexis Sanchez says pain was killing him after colliding with linesman

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has been talking about the freak incident in which he collided with a linesman during last week’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Sanchez was warming up in the closing stages of the first-half after team-mate Jesse Lingard suffered a muscle injury. He was distracted by a United attack and smashed straight into the assistant referee.

The Chile international says the pain was killing him. He made it onto the pitch for the closing seconds of the half, but United’s medical staff then had to work on him at the break to ensure he was able to play on.

You can hear Sanchez discussing the incident in the video below.