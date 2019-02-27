Andreas Pereira tweets three hours before kick-off in Crystal Palace game

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira looks like a probable starter for this evening’s game at Crystal Palace.

The Brazil international came off the bench amid the raft of hamstring injuries suffered by United players in the first-half of the 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

It is unusually for players to be on social media on the day of a game, much less within three hours of kick-off.

Pereira has done precisely that this afternoon.

Responding to a tweet from the club’s official account shortly before 5pm, he responded: “Come on @ManUtd!!!”

Does that mean that he is not in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI?