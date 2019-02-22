Arsenal face Rennes in Europa League

Arsenal have been drawn against Rennes in the Europa League last-16.

The Premier League side will host their French opponents at the Emirates Stadium on March 7.

The tie is the Gunners’ reward for last night’s victory over BATE Borisov in their last-32 tie. An own goal and goals from defenders Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis saw Unai Emery’s side win 3-0 on the night and progress as 3-1 winners on aggregate.

After travelling to Belarus in the previous round, the trip to the north of France will be a preferable away leg.

Ligue 1 side Rennes booked their spot in the last-16 with a 4-6 aggregate win over Real Betis, including a 1-3 away win in last night’s second leg in Spain.

Arsenal have never previously faced Rennes.

Chelsea have been drawn to face Dynamo Kyiv at home on March 7, so one of the two games will have an early kick-off.