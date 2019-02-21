Arsenal hardman’s rallying cry ahead of BATE clash
Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac has called on his team-mates to make amends for last week’s defeat to BATE Borisov by winning the second leg and booking a place in the Europa League last-16.
The Gunners suffered a 1-0 loss in Belarus a week ago, which leaves them need victory at the Emirates Stadium this evening.
Kolasinc shared a photo of him taking part in the final training session before the game at London Colney yesterday.
He urged: “Get up and go!”
Kolasinac played 74 minutes of the first leg, before being replaced by Denis Suarez.
It‘s all about reparing last weeks loss tomorrow 👊🏼 Get up and go! 🔥#ComeOnYouGunners #UEL #GibGäs #SeoKol pic.twitter.com/5AFaaEn4ew
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) February 20, 2019