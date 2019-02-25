Arsenal mark long-serving player’s retirement

Arsenal have dusted off a reel of Abou Diaby’s highlights for them after the midfielder’s retirement was announced.

Diaby, aged 32, played for the Gunners between January 2006 and June 2015.

He clocked up 180 appearances and 19 goals in all competitions. But his career was marred by the severe ankle fracture sustained in a tackle by Sunderland defender Dan Smith in May 2006.

Diaby was sidelined for eight months recovering from the injury and was subsequently hit by a succession of related injuries.

He spent two seasons at Marseille after leaving the Gunners, but has now opted to hang up his boots after failing to secure a new club since 2017.

You can see Diaby’s Arsenal highlights in the video below.