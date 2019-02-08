Arsenal players pay tribute to Emiliano Sala

Arsenal’s players have been paying their respects to Cardiff City player Emiliano Sala after it was confirmed that his body had been recovered from a plane wreckage in the English Channel.

The Bluebirds’ club record signing, aged 28, had been missing since the plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson from Nantes to Cardiff disappeared from radars on January 21.

After the plane was found last weekend, a body was recovered on Wednesday night. Dorset Police confirmed last night that the body was Sala’s.

Arsenal players took to social media to pay tribute after the news broke.

No words to describe how sad this is. 😪 Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and also to the family of the pilot. ❤🙏🏼 #RIPsala pic.twitter.com/Uirj6etfZk — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 7, 2019