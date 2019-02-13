Arsenal squad for BATE Borisov game – no Ozil

Arsenal have confirmed their travelling squad for tomorrow’s Europa League last-32 first leg against BATE Borisov.

The Gunners left the UK on a flight bound for Belarus earlier today and have now confirmed which players were on the plane.

With a top-four finish in the Premier League looking increasingly difficult for Unai Emery’s side, the Spaniard has picked a strong squad for this fixture.

The notable absentee is Mesut Ozil. Despite the club’s social media accounts suggesting earlier today that the German playmaker has recovered from his injury, he was not on the flight to Minsk.

Emery has taken only 18 players with him. Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are both back to full training after their injuries and have travelled, but Sokratis is not among the travelling party.

Deadline day signing Denis Suarez is included and could make his European debut for the Gunners. Youngster Eddie Nketiah has also made the trip.