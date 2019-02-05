Who is Arsenal target Ibrahima Konate?

Arsenal are scouting RB Leipzig youngster Ibrahima Konate, according to German publication Sport Bild.

The Gunners are monitoring the 19-year-old centre-back’s progress in recent weeks, with Chelsea and West Ham United.

So, who is Ibrahima Konate?

Konate is a 6ft 4in ball-carrying central defender who started his career in his native France with Sochaux. He came through the ranks at the club, before moving to Leipzig for €300,000 in July 2017.

Since arriving in Germany, he has established himself as a regular starter. He made 16 Bundesliga appearances last season in his debut season at Leipzig and has already reached that milestone this term.

Konate is now closing in on 50 first-team appearances in all competitions for Leipzig.

The France Under-20 international signed a new contract last month, so he will not be available on the cheap.

But Arsenal do have the advantage that their homegrown starlet Emile Smith Rowe is now a team-mate of Konate’s. Smith Rowe, aged 18, last week joined Leipzig on loan until the end of the season.

It may well prove that the loan deal was engineered to generate some goodwill if Arsenal choose to step up their pursuit of Konate.