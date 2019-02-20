Arsenal team news ahead of BATE Borisov game

Arsenal host BATE Borisov at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow evening as they seek to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit and book a place in the Europa League last-16.

They will be without striker Alexandre Lacazette, who is suspended after being sent off in Belarus. The Frenchman was shown a red card for elbowing BATE’s Aleksandar Filipovic in the closing stages of the first leg.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey is back in full training after his recent injury. The Juventus-bound Wales international missed the first leg due to a knee injury, but should be available for the return game.

Centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos has been out with an ankle injury since the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United at the end of January. He was expected to be out for a month, so tomorrow’s game is likely to come slightly too soon for him.

Long-term injury absentees Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) all remain sidelined.