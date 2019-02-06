Ashley Young close to signing new one-year contact at Man Utd

Manchester United full-back Ashley Young is close to agreeing a new one-year contract with the club, according to BBC reporter Simon Stone.

The 33-year-old’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, but Young is reportedly keen to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Talks over a new deal stared last year and are said to be progressing well, with the expectation that the England international will soon put pen to paper on a one-year extension.

Young has been skippering United in recent weeks, with fellow veteran Antonio Valencia out of favour. He joined United from Aston Villa in a £17m deal in 2011 and has since made 228 appearances for the Red Devils.

His United career appeared to wining down under Louis van Gaal and in Jose Mourinho’s first season in charge. But he has had a resurgence over the past season-and-a-half and starred for England at last summer’s World Cup.