Bayern’s Jerome Boateng ruled out of Liverpool game

Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng has been ruled out of tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Germany international, aged 30, is suffering with stomach flu and has been omitted from the travelling squad that is making its way to Merseyside today.

Bayern are not short of options in central defence, with Mats Hummels, Javi Martinez and Nickas Sule all travelling to Liverpool.

French veteran Franck Ribery is also absent from the travelling party, but will fly to the UK later.

His partner gave birth last night, so he has been given permission to travel later in the day.

Bayern head coach Niko Kovac gave the update on his squad this morning.

He said: “Jerome Boateng misses out with stomach flu, but Franck Ribery will travel later today after becoming a father late last night.”

Arjen Robben, who has not played since November due to a thigh injury, is not included in the 21-man travelling squad. But Kingsley Coman, who picked up a knock in the closing stages of Friday evening’s 3-2 win at Augsburg in the Bundesliga, has been declared fit to make the trip.