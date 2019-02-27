Brendan Rodgers tells Leicester fans to expect his Liverpool style

New Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has told the club’s supporters that he will be implementing a style of play similar to the one he deployed at Liverpool.

After some of the relaxed football deployed by predecessor Claude Puel, Rodgers is hoping to jolt the Foxes’ season back into life with some high-octane pressing football.

The former Celtic manager has previously employed a high-press in the Premier League with the Reds and at Swansea, and did the same to great success in Scotland. He has indicated he intends to do the same at the King Power Stadium.

He told Leicester’s website: “Supporters maybe have seen my teams at Swansea and at Liverpool and at Celtic and will recognise how intensely we try to press the game and from that.

“That’s the base then to use your qualities technically so that will be something that we look to do over the course of time and that will take place straight after the game (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion) and into our first training session.”

Rodgers also said the team will be very structured, but that his style of play will also allow for improvisation from the Leicester players.

The 46-year-old came close to taking Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2012/13, when the likes of Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling spearheaded his relentless defend-from-the-front press.