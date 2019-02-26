Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers in talks with Leicester City

Celtic have given manager Brendan Rodgers permission to talk to Leicester City about their vacant manager’s post, according to Sky Sports.

Rodgers is believed to be in Leicester and has told the Celtic board that he wants to leave

The Foxes are looking for a replacement for Claude Puel, who was sacked over the weekend, and Rodgers has emerged as the frontrunner.

If, as now seems likely, a deal is agreed for the former Liverpool manager to take charge at the King Power Stadium, he is expected to be joined by Chris Davies and Kolo Toure, who are both on his backroom staff at Celtic Park.

Rodgers, aged 46, has been in charge of Celtic since 2016. He has won the league , cup and league cup treble in each of his two full seasons in charge, and has already won the league cup this season.

First-team coach John Kennedy is likely to be in charge of Celtic’s Scottish Premiership game against Hearts on Wednesday evening.