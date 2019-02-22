Chelsea banned from signing players for next two transfer windows

Chelsea will not be able to sign any new players until the summer 2020 transfer window after FIFA imposed a transfer ban.

World football’s governing body has sanctioned the Blues for breaching rules relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

A FIFA statement said Chelsea have been found to have breached regulations in the signing of 29 players and to have committed several other infringements in relation to registration requirements. Two deals were found to given Chelsea the opportunity to influence other clubs’ transfer activities.

They have now been banned from signing any new players for the next two transfer windows.

The ban applies to the first team and youth setup. Only Chelsea’s women’s and futsal teams will be allowed to register new players.

It means Chelsea will play the entire 2019/20 season with their current crop of players, regardless of whether Maurizio Sarri remains in charge. That might deter some candidates from taking the job if Sarri is sacked.

The ban is the culmination of a three-year investigation into Chelsea’s transfer activities, including the 2013 signing of Bertrand Traore.

Chelsea can appeal the decision.