Chelsea consider Zidane and Lampard to replace Sarri

Chelsea’s hierarchy have held discussions to plot their course of action if they decide to sack coach Maurizio Sarri, according to Sky Sports News.

Pressure on the Italian is growing after a poor run of results in which the Blues have dropped to sixth in the table, been knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United and been humiliated in a 6-0 defeat at Manchester City.

Sarri’s future is now reportedly under discussion at the upper echelons of the club after the team was booed off the pitch following Monday night’s defeat to United at Stamford Bridge.

Zinedine Zidane and Frank Lampard are said to be under consideration as potential replacements if Sarri get the boot.

Zidane, who won the Champions League three times and La Liga once during his time at Real Madrid, has been out of work since last summer.

Blues legend Lampard has made an impressive start to his managerial career at Derby County. The Rams are two points off the Championship playoff places.

Sarri’s no.2 Gianfranco Zola could be handed the reigns until the end of the season.