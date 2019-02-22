Chelsea considering Steve Holland if they sack Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea would consider approaching England assistant manager Steve Holland if they decide to sack coach Maurizio Sarri, according to The Guardian.

The Italian is under mounting pressure at Stamford Bridge. A poor showing against Manchester City – who beat Sarri’s Blues 6-0 earlier this month – in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final and against Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday’s Premier League fixture could prompt the Chelsea hierarchy to take action.

Previous reports had suggested that Sarri’s no.2, club legend Gianfranco Zola, would be given the job until the end of the season if Sarri gets the book.

But The Guardian’s Dominic Fifield reckons Holland is in the frame.

Gareth Southgate’s assistant was on the staff at Chelsea between 2009 and 2017. He started as reserve team coach, then worked as assistant manager to Andre Villas Boas, Roberto Di Matteo, Rafael Benitez, Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink and Antonio Conte. He was briefly caretaker manager between Mourinho’s sacking and Hiddink’s appointment in 2015.