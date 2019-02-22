Chelsea face Dynamo Kyiv in Europa League

Chelsea have been drawn against Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League last-16.

The first leg will be played at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, March 7. The Premier League side face a lengthy trip to Ukraine at a busy time of the season for the return leg.

The tie is the Blues’ reward for last night’s victory over Malmo in their last-32 tie. Goals from Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi saw Maurizio Sarri’s side win 3-0 on the night and progress as 5-1 winners on aggregate.

Dynamo booked their spot in the last-16 with a 3-2 aggregate win over Olympiacos. They drew 2-2 in Greece in the first leg, then ensured their progress with a 1-0 win at home last night.

Chelsea have only faced each other twice before: home and away in the 2015/16 Champions League group stage. The Blues won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, and drew the away game 0-0.

Arsenal have been drawn to face Rennes at home on March 7, so one of the two games will have an early kick-off.