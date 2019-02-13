Chelsea first-team fail to beat youth side

Chelsea’s first-team have been held to a 3-3 draw by their youth team, according to The Times.

In the wake of their 6-0 humiliation at Manchester City last weekend, the Blues were presumably hoping to build confidence and rhythm ahead of Thursday’s Europe League clash with Malmo.

If that was the plan, it backfired because Maurizio Sarri’s side failed to beat the youngsters.

In a behind-closed-doors practice game at the Blues’ Cobham training ground yesterday, the development team held their own against the senior squad.

The match was played in four quarters over the course of 60 minutes, and ultimately ended all square.

The Times’ report does not reveal exactly which players were involved, but confirms that striker Olivier Giroud and winger Willian were definitely involved.

It also suggests that unused substitutes from the defeat at the Etihad Stadium and other squad players were involved, which would put the likes of Willy Caballero, Andreas Christensen and Danny Drinkwater in the mix.

Chelsea’s under-18s have won the FA Youth Cup for the past five seasons, but Sarri would still have hoped his first-teamers would have enough to beat them comfortably.