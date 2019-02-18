Chelsea launch new kids’ clubs, fans fear they plan to loan them out!

Chelsea have launched a new junior membership scheme for their young fans.

The Junior Blues’ is an initiative aimed at young supporters.

Chelsea have until now lagged behind many of their Premier League rivals, who have longstanding equivalent schemes. Arsenal’s Junior Gunners programme and Liverpool’s Little Liver membership option are two prime examples.

While you might expect Chelsea fans to be supportive of the new scheme, some fear an ulterior motive and that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are simply herding more youngsters to send out on loan!

