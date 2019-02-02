Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi reacts to getting an assist on his Crystal Palace debut

Crystal Palace’s new signing Michy Batshuayi bagged an assist on his debut for the club.

The on-loan Chelsea striker came off the bench in the 82nd-minute of today’s Premier League game against Fulham.

He provided an assist in the 87th minute, when Jeffrey Schlupp tapped in the rebound after Sergio Rico had saved Batshuayi’s shot.

After the final whistle, the deadline day arrival took to social media to give his reaction to his impressive cameo.

That was a good start @CPFC first minutes always special ❤️ pic.twitter.com/einPlxwvc4 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 2, 2019