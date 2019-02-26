Chelsea remind fans not to be anti-Semitic during Spurs clash

Chelsea have issued a statement to remind their supporters not to be anti-Semitic during tomorrow’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues have find themselves at the centre of controversies involving offensive chanting and gestures in the recent past.

Ahead of Wednesday’s clash at Stamford Bridge, they have urged supporters to keep their support positive. The specifically warned against anti-semitic gestures, noises – which clearly refers to the gas hissing noises Chelsea fans have previously made – and chants.

They also reiterated that the use of the Y-word will not be accepted.

The statement released this afternoon reads: “A small minority of Chelsea supporters have in the past tarnished this derby by using antisemitic chanting, noises and gestures, including the Y-word, offering the justification of opposition fans using those terms as a form of identity.

“We have repeatedly made our stance on this clear – there is no place for such behaviour at Chelsea Football Club.

“Such actions or language have no place anywhere in football or society and everybody at Chelsea is proud to be part of a diverse club. Our players, staff, fans and visitors come from a wide range of backgrounds, including the Jewish community, and we want to ensure everyone feels safe, valued and included.”

It goes on to details some of the initiatives Chelsea are involved in to try to fight anti-Semitism as well as giving details of how fans can report instances of offensive behaviour during the game.

The recent spate of anti-Semitic behaviour has been of major concern to the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, not least because owner Roman Abramovich is Jewish.