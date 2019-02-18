Chelsea vs Man Utd – FA Cup fifth round team news

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this evening in an FA Cup fifth round tie.

The Blues will be hoping to continue their recovery from a 6-0 thrashing at Manchester City just over a week ago. They subsequently beat Malmo 1-2 in the Europa League.

United are seeking to bounce back from a first defeat under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They lost 0-2 at home to Paris Saint-Germain last week in the Champions League.

Chelsea team news

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is an injury doubt. He missed the Malmo game after suffering a recurrence of the back problem that kept him out of action last month.

Left-back Marcos Alonso was rested for the trip to Sweden, but should be back in contention for this evening’s game.

Callum Hudson-Odoi came off the bench against Malmo and has recovered from his recent sickness, while club captain Gary Cahill is also back in contention.

Man Utd team news

United will be without Jesse Lingard (calf) and Anthony Martial (groin) who have both been ruled out for up to three weeks after limping off against PSG.

Solskjaer intended to involve teenage striker Mason Greenwood, but he has since picked up an injury of his own.

Fellow youngsters Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong are expected to make the squad.

Marcos Rojo could be given some playing time after recovering from his injury.

Chris Smalling was not risked against PSG having made his first appearance for two months in the win at Fulham.

Full-backs Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian have both been sidelined with knocks in recent weeks.