Chelsea will appeal transfer ban

Chelsea have confirmed that they are appealing a transfer ban imposed on them by FIFA.

World football’s governing body announced this morning that the Blues would be banned from signing players in the next two transfer windows.

The ban relates to signing international players aged under 18.

A statement issued by Chelsea says the club categorically refutes FIFA’s findings that they breached the rules.

It read: “Chelsea FC has today received a decision from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee concerning alleged breaches of the FIFA Regulations that relate to the international transfer of players under the age of 18. The decision imposes a transfer ban of two consecutive registration periods and a fine of 600k Swiss francs.

“Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and will therefore be appealing the decision.

“The club wishes to emphasise that it respects the important work undertaken by FIFA in relation to the protection of minors and has fully cooperated with FIFA throughout its investigation. Initially, Chelsea FC was charged under Articles 19.1 and 19.3 in relation to 92 players. We welcome the fact that FIFA has accepted that there was no breach in relation to 63 of these players, but the club is extremely disappointed that FIFA has not accepted the club’s submissions in relation to the remaining 29 players.

“Chelsea FC acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and will shortly be submitting its appeal to FIFA.”

The appeals process could see any ban deferred until the appeal has been heard, which might give Chelsea the opportunity to sign new players during the summer transfer window.

As it stands, the Blues are not allowed to register any new senior or youth players until July 2020.

Spanish sides Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have previously served similar transfer bans.

Indeed, Atletico signed Diego Costa from Chelsea well serving their ban but were unable to register him until the following transfer window when their ban expired.