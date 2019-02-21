Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs BATE Borisov lineups – Ozil starts
Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Europa League last-32 second leg between Arsenal and BATE Borisov.
Arsenal team to play BATE
Here's our starting XI to face @FCBATE
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 21, 2019
Arsenal make three changes to the side that started in the first leg.
The Gunners are without the suspended Alexandre Lacazette, who was sent-off in the first leg for elbowing Aleksandar Filipović. Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac also drop out of the team.
They are replaced by Stephan Lichtsteiner, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil, who makes just his fifth start since November.
Kolasinac is on the bench, along with fit-again Sokratis and Aaron Ramsey.
Long-term absentees Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) remain unavailable.
Starting XI: Cech, Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Özil, Iwobi, Aubameyang
BATE team to play Arsenal
BATE make just one change to the side that won the first leg 1-0 in Belarus a week ago.
Former Arsenal player Alex Hleb is the man who drops out. The veteran is replaced by defensive midfielder Slobodan Simovic.
Starting XI: Scherbitski, Rios, Volkov, Filipenko, Filipovic, Baga, Dragun, Simovic, Milic, Skavysh, Stasevich