Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs BATE Borisov lineups – Ozil starts

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Europa League last-32 second leg between Arsenal and BATE Borisov.

Arsenal team to play BATE

Arsenal make three changes to the side that started in the first leg.

The Gunners are without the suspended Alexandre Lacazette, who was sent-off in the first leg for elbowing Aleksandar Filipović. Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac also drop out of the team.

They are replaced by Stephan Lichtsteiner, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil, who makes just his fifth start since November.

Kolasinac is on the bench, along with fit-again Sokratis and Aaron Ramsey.

Long-term absentees Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) remain unavailable.

Starting XI: Cech, Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Özil, Iwobi, Aubameyang

BATE team to play Arsenal

BATE make just one change to the side that won the first leg 1-0 in Belarus a week ago.

Former Arsenal player Alex Hleb is the man who drops out. The veteran is replaced by defensive midfielder Slobodan Simovic.

Starting XI: Scherbitski, Rios, Volkov, Filipenko, Filipovic, Baga, Dragun, Simovic, Milic, Skavysh, Stasevich